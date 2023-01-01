Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,800 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 437,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Credicorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 365,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,799,000 after buying an additional 108,314 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,715,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.66. 364,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.97. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $113.21 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.29. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

