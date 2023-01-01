Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Update

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.0 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CAAP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. 32,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,024. Corporación América Airports has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.07.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

