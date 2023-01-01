Contrasting Credo Technology Group (CRDO) & The Competition

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) is one of 161 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Credo Technology Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Credo Technology Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $106.48 million -$22.18 million -221.83 Credo Technology Group Competitors $3.90 billion $855.54 million 5.58

Credo Technology Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Credo Technology Group Competitors 1742 7951 16396 588 2.59

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Credo Technology Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 45.57%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 26.83%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group -5.34% 2.61% 2.26% Credo Technology Group Competitors -75.49% -92.17% -1.45%

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.