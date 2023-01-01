Conflux Achieves Market Cap of $45.95 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $45.95 million and approximately $880,706.23 worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,554.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00420305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00886699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00094860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00584142 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00248229 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02238757 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,224,963.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

