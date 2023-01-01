Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRDIY remained flat at $12.62 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. Concordia Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $12.62.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

About Concordia Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.