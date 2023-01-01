Coin98 Hits Market Cap of $34.30 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. Coin98 has a market cap of $34.30 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000954 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.21 or 0.01491715 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008491 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017897 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00035479 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.57 or 0.01723205 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

