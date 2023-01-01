Coin98 (C98) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.46 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $34.24 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

