Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

