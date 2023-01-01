Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 130,368 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,368 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.