Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 4,202 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 127.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $92.75 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.241 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

