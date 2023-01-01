Clarius Group LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $207.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.10. The company has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

