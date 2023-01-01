Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $323.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.29.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

