Clarius Group LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 370,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,346,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $191.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $195.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

