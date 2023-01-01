Clarius Group LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $266.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.78. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $416.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

