City State Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VEU traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,697,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,409. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.