City State Bank Purchases 850 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

City State Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $203.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $255.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.