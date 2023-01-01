City State Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,455. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $323.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.29.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

