City State Bank Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

City State Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

