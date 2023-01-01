City State Bank Has $222,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

City State Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

MA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,877. The stock has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

