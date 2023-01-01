City State Bank Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

City State Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

