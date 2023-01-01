Citigroup Trims GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Target Price to $5.00

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $5.71 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE GHG opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $382.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 80.4% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,099,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7,475.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 671,251 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $1,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

