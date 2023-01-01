Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,850,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 12,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of CDAY stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.15. 1,157,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,439. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Read More
