Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,850,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 12,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,105,000 after purchasing an additional 658,046 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,243 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after purchasing an additional 201,546 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.15. 1,157,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,439. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.