CEEK VR Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $59.58 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037401 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00036192 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00227114 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07073553 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,854,225.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.