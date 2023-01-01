Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

CARR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 2,248,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $54.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

