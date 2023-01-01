Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,400 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 2,196,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CSCCF traded down 0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 3.65. 276,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,221. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.67. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of 1.73 and a fifty-two week high of 6.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 6.47.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

