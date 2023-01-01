Canal Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 38,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fidato Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 39,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000.

VNQ stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

