Canal Capital Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $149.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.61 and its 200-day moving average is $157.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

