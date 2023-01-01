Canal Capital Management LLC Has $15.84 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 4.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 157,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
