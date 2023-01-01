Canal Capital Management LLC Has $15.84 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 4.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 157,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.