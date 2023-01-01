Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 1,334 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $559.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $519.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.