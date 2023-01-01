Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $118.88 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 59,186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

