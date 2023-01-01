Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ:CALA opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
