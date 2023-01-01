Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

