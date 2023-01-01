Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $200.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.88.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $190.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.78. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

