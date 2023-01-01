BlueArk (BRK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $673,442.15

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlueArk has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $36.04 million and approximately $673,442.15 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,544.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.00584255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00248229 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00036961 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063957 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00133986 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $660,172.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

