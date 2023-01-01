Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00004298 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $124,921.26 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.71601294 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $122,282.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

