BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $70.04 on Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One BinaryX token can now be bought for about $70.04 or 0.00422516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $199.30 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00461400 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.29 or 0.03000713 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.03 or 0.29525121 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,192,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,845,457 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

