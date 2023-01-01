BG Investment Services Inc. Has $15.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BG Investment Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 18.8% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86.

