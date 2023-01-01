Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €11.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.85) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.66) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

ETR:TEG opened at €6.05 ($6.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1.84. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €5.59 ($5.95) and a 12 month high of €25.34 ($26.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.30.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

