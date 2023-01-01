Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €44.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Covestro Trading Down 0.9 %

ETR:1COV opened at €36.55 ($38.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. Covestro has a one year low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a one year high of €58.00 ($61.70). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

