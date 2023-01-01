BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAFN. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,428,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAFN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.72. 426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,387. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 million and a PE ratio of 69.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. BayFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

