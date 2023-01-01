Barclays Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,450 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.50) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.84) to GBX 1,550 ($18.71) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.80) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.07) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($19.31) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.06).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,437.60 ($17.35) on Thursday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.52). The stock has a market cap of £58.47 billion and a PE ratio of 1,318.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,416.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,482.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,912.38). In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.54) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,993.41). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,912.38). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,906 shares of company stock worth $4,146,362.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

