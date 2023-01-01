Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

