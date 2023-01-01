Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Down 16.0% in December

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 312,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,545,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 58.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,949,000 after acquiring an additional 127,686 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 227.4% in the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 155,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth about $11,902,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,802,000 after acquiring an additional 83,220 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.11. 66,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,632. Balchem has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $169.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Balchem had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $244.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

