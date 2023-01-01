Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Baidu by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Baidu by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,069,000 after acquiring an additional 664,373 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,785,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 774.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after acquiring an additional 426,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,126,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,032,000 after acquiring an additional 376,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Baidu Trading Down 0.6 %

About Baidu

BIDU stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,571. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.85. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

