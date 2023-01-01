Baby Doge Coin One Day Volume Reaches $2.16 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $148.13 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.62 or 0.01503563 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008576 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017902 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00036306 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.01 or 0.01723640 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,218,797.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.