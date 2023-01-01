Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $88.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,156,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,156,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,958,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.8% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

