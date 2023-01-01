Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of AVAH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 434,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $7.53.
Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
