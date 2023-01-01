Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,245.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 2,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

ADP opened at $238.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

