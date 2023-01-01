Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Up 54.7% in December

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the November 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Autohome by 88.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 140,301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Autohome by 46.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Autohome by 76.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 16,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 274.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 102,686 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autohome by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,310,000 after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Trading Down 1.4 %

About Autohome

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 301,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,853. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

