Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACB. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 838.11% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 471,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 331,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

