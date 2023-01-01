Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Up 22.4% in December

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2023

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,983. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $388.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,371.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,352 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,343. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.