Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Up 22.4% in December

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,983. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $388.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,371.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 292,352 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,343. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

